Republicans Fold on Border Measures with New Spending Deal

On Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, together with Senate leaders, announced a new $1.59 trillion spending bill aimed at avoiding a looming government shutdown. Contrary to everything House GOP firebrands have been promising, the measure does nothing to address the ongoing chaos on the southern border. We discuss the official reasons Republicans are agreeing to this deal and if it’s become apparent that Johnson is no different than ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.





Other stories included in this show:





@ 11:50 | Jeffrey Epstein’s brother went from believing the official story that his brother committed suicide to realizing that the government killed his brother.





@ 22:18 | The Biden White House has been bragging about the latest surprisingly good jobs report, but — as with all things this administration says — the truth is not what we’re told it is.





@ 32:52 | TNA Senior Editor Rebecca Terrell joins us to discuss how the people of South Dakota announced before the beginning of the 2024 legislative session the measures they’re determined to pass in order to preserve their property rights.