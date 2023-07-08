BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ASG CZ 75D Compact Airsoft - AmbGun Minuteman Review
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
60 views • 07/08/2023

CZ 75D compact replica 6mm spring airsoft gun features good sights with a windage adjustable rear sight


Standard accessory rail can accommodate a MantisX training aid.


Rubberized grip panels and magazine base give it a premium feel


“FCU” inside the gun looks to be mostly metal.


Safety works like the real thing


Hammer cocks back when working the slide or can be manually thumbed back. It’s just for show, but my 3 year old tester appreciates it.


Slide release is molded in the plastic, fake…3 year old does not approve.


Magazine feels solid and is easy to load. 3 year old mastered it.


Spring air, so no CO2 cartridges, no green gas, or batteries. 3 year old can't cock it. Requires Adults supervision.


Some reports of the trigger return spring breaking prematurely. It does sound like the spring is binding a bit if the trigger is pressed all the way back, so I used some self adhesive foam to create a trigger over travel stop.


At $25 it has to be one of the best spring airsoft values.


Ambidextral Airsoft

https://www.ambgun.com/ambiairsoft

Keywords
czascairsoft75d
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy