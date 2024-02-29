Making AI Real. No Kidding - Dr. Will Roper - DOD JOINT AI SYMPOSIUM 2020

https://youtu.be/kJVLIjeQJac?si=0p9A7mWanRMToIdi

.

WIRELESS BODY AREA

NETWORKS: A NEW

PARADIGM OF PERSONAL

SMART HEALTH. IEEE 2021

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://smartcities.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/SCWhitePaper-WirelessBodyAreaNetworks.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjK0ZSjoc6EAxUOvokEHZ1QBasQFnoECBAQBg&usg=AOvVaw1aJtSE_Gdin29ELi4IQmAo

.

Medical Body Area Networks https://www.google.com/search?q=medical+Body+Area+Networks&sca_esv=8e2900279786af30&udm=2&prmd=ivnsmbtz&sxsrf=ACQVn0-AgzR_xYfJ5-sSNOyRia8zFz0DrQ:1709131108491&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwi9jeLEoc6EAxVfk4kEHdQRDQgQ0pQJCB4&biw=412&bih=722&dpr=2.63#sbfbu=1&pi=medical%20Body%20Area%20Networks

.

(2013) Great Future Foreseen for Wireless Body Sensors

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/16381-great-future-foreseen-for-wireless-body-sensors





(2018) Passive Hardware Considerations for Medical Body Area Network Transceivers

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

.

The Digital Twin in Medicine: A Key to the Future of Healthcare? - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9330225/

.

cov-wban nih

https://www.google.com/search?q=cov-wban+nih&sca_esv=0dcc3d4151cae03d&sxsrf=ACQVn0_dSqwtom6O0H_HYU84I52plQizVQ%3A1709136483751&source=hp&ei=Y1rfZcLnK-jx0PEPhsewgAY&oq=cov&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIDY292KgIIADIEECMYJzIIEAAYgAQYsQMyCBAAGIAEGLEDMgsQABiABBixAxiDATILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwEyCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBMgsQABiABBixAxiDATIFEAAYgARI8RlQvQhYwA5wAXgAkAEAmAFyoAHGAqoBAzAuM7gBAcgBAPgBAZgCBKACpQOoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIOEC4YgAQYsQMYxwEY0QPCAgsQLhiABBixAxiDAcICChAjGIAEGIoFGCeYAx2SBwMxLjM&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=cov-wban%20nih

.

(2022) S.5002 - FDA Modernization Act 2.0117th Congress (2021-2022)

'The bill also removes a requirement to use animal studies as part of the process to obtain a license for a biological product that is [biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product]'

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

@RandPaul 🖕

"biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product"





How do they get crispr-nanotech in the meds legally?

https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1759793430006317435?t=OpGYhdkohVE7y3YbE-BEXw&s=19

.

Human Interaction Emerging Technologies and Future Systems

https://t.me/psinergists/12915/87891

.

Here is another college txtbook you should be reading and learn the real Frequencies they areHere is another college txtbook you should be reading and learn the real Frequencies they are using against you!





https://www.researchgate.net/publication/335185823_Biomedical_Signals_and_Sensors_III_Linking_Electric_Biosignals_and_Biomedical_Sensors

.

[THERE IS SO MUCH EVIDENCE BELOW]

.

Find EMF Protection At Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education. https://ftwproject.com/ref/512

.

Twitter (HELP SHARE)

https://twitter.com/fear2022

.

Telegram (HELP SHARE) This is a great group of people who care about the truth with documented proof.

Come join us if thats something you are interested in!

https://t.me/+Z2isyd4XW89hZTcx

.

Libriti (HELP SHARE) https://librti.com/view-persons-profile/rumbledad

.

Brightion (HELP SHARE) https://brighteon.social/@Nonvaxer420

.

Gettr (HELP SHARE)

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/factsoverfear19

.

CloutHub: (HELP SHARE) https://clouthub.com/p/omcSf6RA

Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content

.

Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14