Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 48 - Is It A Moral Choice If The RFID Chip Is Enforced?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will receiving the RFID chip be a moral issue especially when it is forced upon the population?
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate