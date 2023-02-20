Why Are Companies Like Kraft Contracting Truckers To Transport Food Underground Amid Worldwide Food Shortages?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Underground Tunnels With Train Tracks & Trucks running through them run under your feet. The majority of the population is unaware of the mass abundance of food the "elite" have stored away for the hunger games they are playing on the population.
They're not worried about their food being destroyed as they have gardens growing unmolested fruits & vegetables & untainted beef.
Should the tunnel systems & those that lease it be investigated to see if their "supermarkets" helped to cause a situation where food has become scarce?
Scroll to the beginning of my videos, there are several that feature the tunnels underground & the supermarkets I speak off.
