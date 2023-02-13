© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The EPA released a manifest last night from Norfolk Southern summarizing more chemicals that were released in East Palestine, Ohio:
•Three cars of Diethylene Glycol
•One car of Polypropyl Gylcol
•One car of Propylene Glycol
•Two cars of Polyethylene
•Two cars of Polyvinyl
•Five cars of Petroleum
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1625265887933788160