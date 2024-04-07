Parsifal: The Hidden Causes of World War II





From 1920 until the end, in 1945, Adolf Hitler always maintained the same political line, a struggle for the salvation of Germany and Europe, concerning the Jewish intentions of global domination, sponsored by Communism, Freemasonry and Zionism.

The Talmud promises the Jews precisely the Temptation of Christ, that is, to possess the wealth of all the peoples of the Earth. This is the main purpose of Marxist ideology. It is a great irony that the propaganda accuses Hitler of precisely what the Jewish people have tried to achieve in the last four thousand years.

The Great Sanhedrin and the World Jewish Finance that rules the world (such as the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Warburg, Goldman), The Bilderberg Club, the Trilateral, the CFR, the B'Nai B'Rit and their minions, the Freemasons, aim to put all nations in absolute submission to the Jews and to their god Yahweh-Satan (Isaiah 2:2-4; 42:1).

The ultimate "sacred" mission of the Great Sanhedrin is the restoration of Solomon's Third Temple and establishing a world theocratic kingdom based on Mount Zion in Jerusalem, a place chosen to "await the coming of the Messiah" (Antichrist). Hence the fanatical purpose of Freemasonry is the destruction of Christianity. Jesus Christ refused to be the Messiah in the desert.

Jehovah-Satan pact with the "chosen people" when he gave Moses the Tables of the Law, the secret of Kabbalah, the 22 voices that the Demiurge spoke when he manifested creation. Moses entrusted this magic key to Betzalel, the builder of the Ark of the Covenant and founder of the Great Sahnedrin. From the Mount of Destiny, the fate of humanity has been established, directing it towards the messianic fatal destiny.

The SS Anhenerbe tried to find the Ark of the Covenant and destroy the cursed Code. Likewise, they worked to recover the knowledge of the mythical kingdom of Hyperborea-Atlantis contained in the Gral. The tables of the Law represent an imitation created by the Demiurge with respect to the Gral of the Hyperborean lineages. Gral comes to mean the same as Grail, only that Gral refers to the oldest and pre-Christian tradition.

According to Wolfram von Eschenbach, author of the Parzival Poem, the Gral is a stone fallen from the Crown of Kristos-Lucifer (Earendel), an angel who descended from Hyperborea to Jehovah-Satan's hell (this world), to rescue the captive spirits. The Gral is the link with the divine world, the "fire of the gods" that Prometheus (Wotan-Apollo-Hermes) gave to mankind.

The Cathars, guardians of the Gral in Montsegur, suffered persecution and ritual sacrifice by the satanic powers of this world (Zion). In the book Lucifer's Court, Otto Rahn points out that on March 16, 1244, before Montsegur capitulated, four Cathars managed to secure the Grail in the Pyrenees. Based on the keys described by Rahn, the Nazis searched for the Grail in the mysterious Catalan orography. National Socialists would end up suffering a similar fate to that of the Cathars seven hundred years earlier.



The Talmud establishes the Hebrew year 6000 (The gregorian year 2239) the last time for the beginning of the Messianic Era (Olam Ha-Ba). According to the SEPHER ICHEH, guarded by the Elders of Zion, once the Third Temple is raised, a Fire Holocaust will sweep over the Gentile masses, for the Glory of Jehovah Satan. Only then can the Messianic Kingdom will be established on Earth. Nothing will save mankind from the Antichrist's Great Tribulation! The surviving goyim will work within a communal regime, watched over by relentless artificial intelligence. In the Temple, Ritual Crime will be in full swing, and there will be no way out. A satanic empire of a thousand years. God Bless Israel!

We will not witness this nightmare, because as been profetized that the last Avatar, Wotan-Kalki will appear at the End of the Kali Yuga (Ragnarok-Apocalypse) and will not allow it (Parousia). Wildes Heer, the Furious Horde of the Heroes of Parsifal, will fight their last battle against the Zionist forces of evil. Fire will scorch this degenerate and perverse world, destroying it. Humanity will rise from its ashes, and a New Golden Age will begin.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, documentary, documentaries, movie, movies, film, show, series, Hitler, Nazis, Nazi, World War II, WW2, Freemasons, Zionism, Communism, Talmud, Marxism, Cathars, Kabbalah, Jews, Judaism, Zionism, Churchill, England, American, United States, US, Talmud, Sanhedrin,