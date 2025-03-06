BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rubio admits the war in Ukraine is a proxy war
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
6 months ago

 Rubio admits the war in Ukraine is a proxy war - yesterday on Lent

🐻Remember when such views were considered "Russian propaganda"?

Adding: 

Reuters: Trump Administration Plans to Revoke Temporary Status for 240,000 Ukrainians

Reuters reports that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to revoke temporary legal status for approximately 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia. A senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter confirmed the plan, which could put those affected at risk of deportation. 

Adding: 

The 10-year security agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine, signed last summer, has DISAPPEARED from the White House website (https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/06/13/bilateral-security-agreement-between-the-united-states-of-america-and-ukraine/).

The document, signed by Joe Biden, did not require congressional ratification and can be revoked by a U.S. president's decision.

There has been no official confirmation yet that Trump has canceled the agreement.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
