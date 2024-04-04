Self-Directed IRA with Brad Garrett 04/04/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we have a special guest, Brad Garrett, from Genesis Group. Brad explains how they empower people to take the lead themselves, teaching them how to self-direct their IRA’s. A self-Directed IRA is operating inside a trust policy. That means the assets are under your name and your tax identification number. Genesis Group (Prophecy Club Gold) is here to assist you in every step of the way!
