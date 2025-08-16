facebook How to easily Fix the annoying #highlight and #followers tagging issue

***SECTION A*****





Have you ever received a Facebook notification...and yet the alert had nothing to do with you?





Some influencers and friends might be abusing the @followers and @highlight batch tagging technique.





Let's show how to minimize these distractions...





But first! Don't forget to "Like" and "Subscribe" for more useful content!





Of course, we don't want to simply block your friends if they are spamming too much.





So let's jump right in!









****SECTION B****





First, dealing with @followers:





The simplest way to make it so trolls can't fill your notifications with @followers is to...





Find the specific Friend or Influencer.





..next Click on the Friends Icon.





Then from that drop down... simply select, "Unfollow".





Don't worry, you can always, Re- "Follow" that friend or influencer at a later time.





This won't block the friend or unfriend them...you just won't get spammed by their @followers and posts.









**** SECTION C ****





Next up... the dreaded, "@highlight" issue.





In order to stop receiving @highlight notifications that spam your bell.





Simply click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of Facebook.





Then click on the Wheel icon and "Settings and privacy"





Wait a second and then click "Settings"





Next, scroll down to the bell on the left and then click, "Notifications"





Then to the right you will see Comments and then "Tags" with a little shopping tag icon.





Click that and then scroll down.





You will see the words, "Receive notifications for"





And then below it, "Batch mentions"





Make sure toggle the selector to the left, and it will become grey.





That's it!





You are now free from annoying @highlight and @followers notifications!





You did it!



