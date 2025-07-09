BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAX POISON KILLS TOP MODEL – BRAIN EXPLODES FROM PFIZER DEATH SHOTS
605 views • 2 months ago

April 10, 2025 – Rising fashion star Lucy Markovic has tragically passed away after suffering a catastrophic brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM). The 27-year-old model, who appeared on Australia’s Next Top Model and worked with luxury brands like Versace and Armani, had previously revealed she was undergoing surgery for the life-threatening condition. While mainstream media avoids asking the hard questions, many are demanding answers—was this another case of vaccine-induced vascular damage? The timeline raises suspicions. 

Keywords
healthvaccinemedicinenycaustralianew york citymodelavnlucymrna vaccineslucy markovicmarkovic
