VAX POISON KILLS TOP MODEL – BRAIN EXPLODES FROM PFIZER DEATH SHOTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 10, 2025 – Rising fashion star Lucy Markovic has tragically passed away after suffering a catastrophic brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM). The 27-year-old model, who appeared on Australia’s Next Top Model and worked with luxury brands like Versace and Armani, had previously revealed she was undergoing surgery for the life-threatening condition. While mainstream media avoids asking the hard questions, many are demanding answers—was this another case of vaccine-induced vascular damage? The timeline raises suspicions.