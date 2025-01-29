BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Libya: The newest Turkish UAV Akinci was shot down for the first time in the skies over Libya and fell near the city of al-Ajaylat
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The newest Turkish UAV Akinci was shot down for the first time in the skies over Libya and fell near the city of al-Ajaylat.

The fact that the drone was shot down, and not simply crashed as a result of a malfunction, is indicated by footage of its fall with a characteristic plume. The downed drone belonged to the Libyan Air Force and was carrying MAM-L guided munitions. 

Adding a little more about this: 

A Turkish Bayraktar Akinci heavy-class reconnaissance-strike drone was shot down over northwestern Libya. The drone belonged to the Turkey-backed Government of National Unity and was equipped with MAM-L guided bombs.

It is not specified who exactly shot down the drone, but this is the first recorded loss of the Akinci, which is considered the "flagship" of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
