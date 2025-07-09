BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BONUS - Not UR Mama’s News - #3 Warm Foreheads and Cold Winters
27 views • 2 months ago

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

Racist forehead thermometers

Germany fails to learn from Napoleon and Hitler that you don't mess with Russia in the winter

.US government ghost gun busters slimed by manifestation of resourcefulness by sellers

Crack criminal hunter loses employment for covering up criminal Hunter's crack employment


In between, other topics arise as spontaneously as accusations of racism in mainstream news articles.



This Weeks News Challenge::

What do you make of the weird story of the ⁠Porno PhD Paper⁠? (Careful with your research on this one!)



Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Jackye, Justin and Keel.


Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/BONUS---Not-UR-Mamas-News---3-Warm-Foreheads-and-Cold-Winters-e1qbn0c


News Item Links:

⁠Racist Forehead Thermometers⁠;

⁠Germany’s Dark Winter⁠;

⁠Ghost Gun Inventiveness⁠;

⁠FBI Agent Forced out over Hunter Biden Cover-Up⁠;



Other Useful links:


⁠Swipe Right Rehab⁠ — Jackye’s other podcast, co-hosted with her friend Gianna on the perils and pitfalls of online dating.

⁠The Propaganda Report, with Brad Binkley and Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠— freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.



Please send us your take on this week’s news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130



Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course, by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mama's News.

(Just don't tell your mama.)


Keywords
newslibertypoliticspodcastlifecapitalismculturegermanyghost gunshunteragorismanarchocovid
