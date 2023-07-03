CBS reports that due to missile attack on a pizzeria in Kramatorsk on June 27, a USMC veteran was killed.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇷🇺🇺🇦🇺🇲 The American television channel CBS reports that as a result of a missile attack on a pizzeria in Kramatorsk on June 27, a veteran of the US Marine Corps was killed.
The TV channel clarifies that the deceased is Jan Frank Tortorici, who arrived in Ukraine in the spring of 2022. He took part in many operations of the so-called "Foreign Legion".
Source @Intel Slava Z
Jan's death was confirmed by his relatives.