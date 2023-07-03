🇷🇺🇺🇦🇺🇲 The American television channel CBS reports that as a result of a missile attack on a pizzeria in Kramatorsk on June 27, a veteran of the US Marine Corps was killed.

The TV channel clarifies that the deceased is Jan Frank Tortorici, who arrived in Ukraine in the spring of 2022. He took part in many operations of the so-called "Foreign Legion".

Source @Intel Slava Z







Jan's death was confirmed by his relatives.