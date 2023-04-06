Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 6, 2023 - COMPOST is the new (black) gold + Homesteading solutions to survive CHAOS

0:00 Intro

4:15 Interview with Kevin Fretz

53:28 Solutions

1:16:29 Interview with Leo Hohmann





- Interview about BLACK GOLD (compost) with Kevin Fretz of Patriot Green Products

- Why it's important to grow some portion of your own food

- How to make COMPOST TEA to treat your gardens and farm food plots

- Why the "soil food web" is critical to understand for home food production

- Why many popular "compost" products are dirty and contaminated

- Interview with author Leo Hohmann who is being targeted for DIGITAL BOOK BURNING by Amazon

- His book "Stealth Invasion" was banned while Amazon happily promotes books on grooming and trans children

- Discussion of off-grid backup solutions that will keep you alive while society collapses

- Overview of survival / preparedness product solutions and discounts from various vendors

- Free survival audio books that you can download today

- Why the window of opportunity to convert dollars into real, usable assets is rapidly closing

- The day is coming that we won't be allowed to withdraw money from the banks









For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/