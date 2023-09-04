Live Chat with Paul; -153- Secureteam10 caught in a new Lie Seot 2023 + more! see chapters! skip 15m

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Tyler Glockner of Secureteam10 Exposed Again in his latest video Grift claim of Sept 2023 he didnt even find the false pyramid but tipped off by a twitter poster and other Grifters in UFOLOGY exposed [00:02:00] (1c) Paul checks that its streaming to YT and Pilled and has to figure out why Audio not working to pilled. [00:15:30] (2) Main Topic Begins - Paul starts by re-Cap what hes about and his passion for the truth in UFOLOGY and haters and short attention span UFO folks need to pay attention to what hes going to show today [00:17:50] (3) Re-Cap the Truth on Secureteam 10 about him confessing to some hoaxing and fraud [00:30:51] (4) Tyler real provable leaker hoaxes he did unwisely masking his own voice! [00:44:00] (5) Tylers latest NASAs Pyramid is broken down and exposed as more disinfo lies [01:14:00] (6) Does it look like a real Pyramid? Blurry dotted mess and wheres he individual blocks making it? [01:31:00] (7) Tyler lies about finding the pyramid himself. Paul shows a tagged tweet about that article and pyramid claim! he did not spend days researching it but grifted some real info from NASA videos and the webpage to make the 10min video to make a nice 1000 USD dollars for a few hours work again! [01:34:00] (7b) Paul is a bit confused by the timestamps but most likely changed with edited tweet and one being different time zones to YTs time [01:45:00] (8) Paul asks chatGPT on bing various questions on the moon to check its cache DB of info on the moon and rock types etc [01:57:00] (8b) What are central mounds on craters and why they seem to be 3 sided triangles? [02:04:00] (9) NASA and MIT news on water on the moon and where ideal place for a moon base would be and was featured in a great TV show called "FOR ALL MANKIND" an alternative history of earth where Russia land on the moon first. [02:13:00] (10) ShadowCAM camera can see in the dark craters sent up by Korean Orbiter [02:21:00] (11) Antarctica Pyramids are just mountain peaks carved by millions of years of wind and ice [02:22:47] (12) The self confessed hoaxer of the so called best UFO that thirdphaseofmoon put up proves again they have not changed and dont do basic research [02:30:00] (13) Paul spots the counter is same to that used on the faked alien interview from area51 DNI and points out again why that one is faked with obvious errors that are not VHS tracking errors [02:36:00] (14) Real or fake crop circles? [02:47:00] (15) UFOman pushes a false narrative about fleet of cigar ufos over Mexican volcano.. which Paul proves its starlink and why some arent lined up yet! [03:07:00] (16) AAROs new website reviewed by Paul [03:15:00] (17) Paul reviews the Media Watch latest video on Ross Coulthart and points out some of it is poorly done and dont debunk Ross or Davids statements at ALL! [03:27:00] (18) Paul exposes The Proof is out there claim Sky Divers over the pyramids is a Genuine UFO.. WTF! and the Drone at a UK beach! [03:53:00] (19) Paul finishes of the live with a LAUGH at GUFONI not knowing how to fix audio popping or how to reboot his PC!!! PMSL Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.