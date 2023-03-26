AMAZING! President Trump Opens Rally with J6 Political Prisoners Singing the National Anthem!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(March 25, 2023) AMAZING! President Trump Opens Rally in Waco Texas with J6 Political Prisoners Singing National Anthem - "Justice for All - Donald J. Trump & J6 Prison Choir".
The Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/amazing-president-trump-opens-rally-with-j6-political-prisoners-singing-national-anthem-the-number-one-song-on-itunes-truly-historic-video/