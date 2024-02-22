Thanks to Our Sponsors and Friends of our work at Toward The Mark

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#WePressTowardTheMark
When you're tired and need a break, my friend,
Just rest in Christ Jesus, let His love mend.
For all your worries, let Him bear the load,
In His arms, find a peaceful abode.
Chill those worries, kick back and unwind,
With The Holy Spirit, tranquility you'll find.
Together, let's trust, let's confide,
In His care, we find rest, side by side.
#TrustingRestingAndWaitingInTheLord
0 min., 12 sec.
