▪️In the Bryansk region, the AFU shelled the village of Belaya Berezka.

As a result of the strikes, three houses were destroyed, a woman was killed and three more people were injured of varying severity.

▪️Fierce fighting for Novoselovske continues in the Starobilsk direction.

The enemy is moving additional reserves to the village, trying to hold key heights.

▪️North of Bakhmut, units of the Russian airborne troops launched a counterattack near the Berkhovka Reservoir.

As a result, tactically important positions were taken in forested areas near the reservoir.

▪️To the south, heavy fighting continues near Klishchiivka, where the enemy has again stepped up attacks on the heights near the village.

Russian troops are holding their positions, but the situation here remains quite tense.

▪️In the South Donetsk direction, the main combat operations unfolded in the Vremivka sector.

The AFU command attempted to shift the vector of attacks by carrying out several unsuccessful sorties in the direction of Urozhayne and Novodonetske.

▪️At the same time, intensive fighting continues in the area of Staromayorske and Pryyutne.

The enemy is attacking from various directions, trying to squeeze through the Russian defensive lines.

▪️pressure on the Russian troops' positions near Robotyne.

Acting in small groups, the enemy tried several times during the day to reach the outskirts of the village without success.





