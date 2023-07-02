BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Grayzone: Abby Martin: Gaza's fight for freedom needs global solidarity (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
60 views • 07/02/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-

https://youtu.be/hV6prKVkexk

30 Nov 2019Pushback with Aaron Maté


The Empire Files' Abby Martin and Mike Prysner discuss their new documentary "Gaza Fights For Freedom," a vivid account of the Great March of Return against the Israeli siege of Gaza, and the urgency of global solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.


Guests: Abby Martin and Mike Prysner, co-creators of The Empire Files and co-directors of the documentary, Gaza Fights For Freedom.


Watch Gaza Fights For Freedom: https://gazafightsforfreedom.com/


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
