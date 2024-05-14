David Gosselin: Elites Creating New Cult Religion for Top-Down Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Gosselin discusses his new writings on how the Western occult oligarchy is creating a new spiritual eco-system and cult religion to better manage their populations and maintain top-down control. A lot of talking points include the UFO phenomenon and aliens or alien gnosis, so-called lost civilizations, psychedelics, and so forth. They are attempting to re-imagine Western civilization's image of man. Pop culture (e.g. X-Men) is really the exoteric version of the esoteric, a typical feature of the mystery cults and schools. The idea is that through bioengineering and the technological transformation of man's body he is going to reach higher spiritual transcendence. The UFO "disclosure" movement is a sort of false flag operation and theosophist jargon such as "Christ Consciousness" is their selling point to re-pattern society. This alchemical tradition depends on people not knowing how their tricks work, once that is demystified, their magic and spells become useless.
Show Notes
Greenfaith One World Spirituality VIDEO https://twitter.com/iamlisalogan/status/1786783767878914337
Slaying Mithra: Self-help, Human Potential and the Luciferian Perversion of the West - Part I https://ageofmuses.substack.com/p/slaying-mithra-self-help-human-potential
Websites
Age of Muses Substack https://ageofmuses.substack.com
The Chained Muse https://www.thechainedmuse.com
New Lyre https://newlyre.com
X https://twitter.com/gosselin_b
About David Gosselin
David Gosselin is a poet, researcher, and editor based in Montreal. He writes on Substack at Age of Muses.
