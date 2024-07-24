There Were 2 Miracles That Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt
* They don’t want to disclose the timeline because they walked President Trump on stage with an unmitigated threat.
* Why wasn’t DJT kept in a safe place until the threat was neutralized?
* Why was the counter-sniper team’s line of sight obscured?
◦ READ: How The Trump Rally Gunman Had An Edge Over The Countersnipers
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (24 July 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5895kl-troubling-new-video-shows-why-the-secret-service-is-hiding-the-timeline-ep..html