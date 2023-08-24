Bongino's Thought Provoking 4D Chess Move Trump Should Take Instead of Posting Bail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens if Trump doesn't post bail in Georgia indictment?
Dan Bongino Suggests Thought Provoking 4D Chess Move Trump Should Take Instead of Posting Bail -
"F around and find out - the time has long since passed."
https://rumble.com/v3b9w4k-bongino-suggests-thought-provoking-4d-chess-move-trump-should-take-instead-.html