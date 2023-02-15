Richard Dolan: The Secret Space Program/Breakaway Civilization ($25 TRILLION pricetag)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Richard Dolan: The Secret Space Program
$25 TRILLION spent on the secret space program since the 1950's.
Antigravitic craft were first developed in 1954 and are being kept hidden from the public.
Here is a FADE TO BLACK interview with Richard Dolan on the Secret Space Program
(unable to download to brighteon):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNLnlUkptqA
***
The short video is about: Secret Space UFOs: Rise of The TR3B (OFFICIAL TRAILER)***