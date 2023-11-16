Biden & China's President Xi meet in effort to smooth tensions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Biden announced major moves on fentanyl and military communications after meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, the judge in Trump’s Georgia election case says he will issue a protective order after videos of witness testimonies were leaked.
