Breaking in Britain - An Attack on Children, Two Dead in Southport Stabbing at a Dance School, many injured - 17 yr old arrested

🇬🇧 Breaking: Two Children Dead in Southport Stabbing

Two children have died and nine others are injured following a stabbing in Southport, north of Liverpool, this morning, Sky News reports.

All nine injured children suffered stab wounds, with six in critical condition.

Two adults are also in critical condition.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy stated, "We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked."

A 17-year-old boy from Banks in Lancashire, originally from Cardiff in Wales, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.