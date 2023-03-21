MORE GRIND!! HOW IS 9.7 WAR THUNDER GOING?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Getting those modern tanks ready for some combat vids takes time. Just a vid of some gameplay and comments. If your going to downvote at least stop and say why. I do not like combining gaming and politics as a rule, but good people need to speak up whenever the body count exceeds the need.