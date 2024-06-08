BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are You A Stubborn Teacher? Overcoming Resistance to Change
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 11 months ago

In this episode, we explore the crucial topic of overcoming resistance to change in teaching careers. Drawing inspiration from Dan Miller's book '48 Days to the Work and Life You Love', we discuss common signs of resistance and offer three practical strategies to embrace change: starting small, seeking support, and reflecting and adapting. Whether you're a seasoned educator or just starting, these tips can help you find fulfillment and growth in your profession. Join us for actionable insights and inspiring stories to navigate your journey toward a more rewarding teaching career.

00:00 Introduction: Facing Resistance to Change
00:22 The Importance of Embracing Change in Teaching
01:11 Signs of Resistance to Change
01:40 Strategies to Overcome Resistance
03:08 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
educationchangeteacherhelpresiststubborn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy