Are You A Stubborn Teacher? Overcoming Resistance to Change

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we explore the crucial topic of overcoming resistance to change in teaching careers. Drawing inspiration from Dan Miller's book '48 Days to the Work and Life You Love', we discuss common signs of resistance and offer three practical strategies to embrace change: starting small, seeking support, and reflecting and adapting. Whether you're a seasoned educator or just starting, these tips can help you find fulfillment and growth in your profession. Join us for actionable insights and inspiring stories to navigate your journey toward a more rewarding teaching career.
00:00 Introduction: Facing Resistance to Change
00:22 The Importance of Embracing Change in Teaching
01:11 Signs of Resistance to Change
01:40 Strategies to Overcome Resistance
03:08 Conclusion and Final Thoughts