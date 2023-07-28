Does the New Worldcoin Digital Money and Digital ID Fulfill Bible Prophecy...?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The End Times Update July 20, 2023:
-- Worldcoin [a universal digital currenccy and digital ID] is rolling out! [VIDEO MARKER 30:45]
-- The International Monetary Fund [IMF] is now promoting digital currency...worldwide!
-- The United Nations is now promoting digital ID...worldwide!
-- Current news headlines are proving the Biblical prophecies to be right--affirming the faith of believers!
ALL END TIMES UPDATES ARE FREE. Now you can easily connect the dots between Biblical prophecies and new headlines [current events]. This session includes headlines on...wars...volcanos...earthquakes...famines...false prophets...a new global economy....etc...
