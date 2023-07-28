Does the New Worldcoin Digital Money and Digital ID Fulfill Bible Prophecy...?

The End Times Update July 20, 2023:

-- Worldcoin [a universal digital currenccy and digital ID] is rolling out! [VIDEO MARKER 30:45]

-- The International Monetary Fund [IMF] is now promoting digital currency...worldwide!

-- The United Nations is now promoting digital ID...worldwide!

-- Current news headlines are proving the Biblical prophecies to be right--affirming the faith of believers!





