BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

John Brennan Missing After CIA Admits Hiring 9/11 Hijackers To Fly Planes Into Twin Towers
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
18
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
3070 views • 04/22/2023

A newly declassified U.S. government document has confirmed what alternative media have been reporting for years: the 9/11 attacks were an inside job perpetrated by U.S. government assets.

John Brennan has gone missing following the release of the bombshell court filing from the Guantanamo Military Commission, that admit the department under his control in the lead up to 9/11 recruited two of the hijackers before they flew planes into the World Trade Center buildings.

Now that the public is familiar with the intelligence community’s antics to overthrow a sitting U.S. president, the notion the CIA could bear some responsibility for the 9/11 attacks seems within the realm of possibility.

After all, the U.S. government has a long and storied history of perpetrating false flag operations against the American people.

- Get 20% off C60 visit: https://vitaminc60.com and use coupon code 'newspunch' at the checkout.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
ciajohn brennan9-11false flags9-11 attacks911 documentsproject new american centurydon canestraro
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy