5 Everyday Experiences that Improve Your Brain
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
107 views • 03/26/2023

Did you know that certain everyday situations can change your brain for good or bad? In this podcast episode, discover the top five that make a huge difference to your life success.


------------------------------

Topics Covered:

------------------------------

  1:05   – Number 1 – Reading Novels

  4:47  -    Number 2 – Learning Something New in an Embodied Way

  6:00  -    Number 3 – Getting a Good Night’s Sleep on a Regular Basis

  9:15  -    Number 4 – Lowering Your Fat Percentage

13:28  -    Number 5 – Meditate Regularly


---------------------------------

LINKS

---------------------------------


MINDSTORY INNER COACH: Discover the 5-Step AVARA Model to Break Free of Inner Limitations to Achieving Important Goals.


Get it as a PDF download for free –for a limited time here: https://mindstoryacademy.com/free/ 

Or on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1086051211

------------------------

And check out the page-turning novel HELIO TROPEZ. It just received a 4th book award.

On Amazon: http://mybook.to/HelioTropez


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------HOW TO STAY CONNECTED TO ‘GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE’

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast

🌠 https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/


Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people

🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj


Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel


Join our Locals Community:

 🌠 https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/

Keywords
healthbrainlearningmeditationsleepfatwellnessreading novels
