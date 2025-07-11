© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turns out Russia isn't Merz's (Germany's chancellor) biggest threat—paper plates are.
Adding, currently:
Ukrainian monitoring channels report over 150 drones currently flying over their "country".
Meanwhile, TU-95 and TU-160 strategic bombers have taken off from Olenya and Engels bases.
🐻 Sounds like another fun night for 404