Doctor David Martin Speaks The Truth About Corruption With The Covid Virus And Vaccines

Dr. David Martin speaks at the European Union Parliament about the evils and corruption with the whole corona virus and vaccine issue and how things developed over the years with the corona virus and the development of the covid vaccine which is designed as a bioweapon to harm and kill people instead of protecting people. Please share this video using the link below.
Video link to share ---> https://bit.ly/dr-martin-eu-parliament