Zimbabwean Activist Leads The Charge Against The US Bully

African nations are looking at alternatives to the us dollar which has been weaponised against nations who refuse to comply with american demands. Zimbabwe has set the bar quite high in leading the fightback against western hedgemony. The days are over for imperialism and neocolonialism in Africa.