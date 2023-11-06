BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dropping BombS (BS) - Thank a Vet General for NOTHING
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
18 views • 11/06/2023

Veterans Day is in November and it’s time to Thank a Vet Genie for Nothing! You stupid cowards were the losers who ordered out troops to murder innocent women and children all over the world by dropping bombs on their heads. Now their friends and family can walk across our border and get revenge because of your orders. But why would you worthless wimps care? You get to hide in your houses on military bases. So this Veterans Day Thank a Vet Genie for NOTHING.


https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2023/11/dropping-bombs-thank-vet-general-for.html


#veteran #veteransday #general #admiral #genie #adminie #retired #loser #stooge #clown #fraud #coward #traitor #usmilitary #military #usarmy #usmc #usnavy #marines #army #veterans #usa #navy #militarylife #usairforce #usmarines #airforce #veteran #usaf #america #armedforces #coastguard #marinecorps #specialforces #soldier #militarywife #militarylove #navyseals #armystrong #marine #militaryspouse #goarmy #freedom #markmilley


Top military generals living in lavish villas and estates outfitted with professional chefs and gardeners that cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands a year

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2374732/Top-military-generals-living-lavish-villas-estates-outfitted-professional-chefs-gardeners-cost-taxpayers-hundreds-thousands-year.html


Army says $8.5 million purchase of Austin real estate for top leaders' housing was 'the right decision'

https://www.stripes.com/theaters/us/army-says-8-5-million-purchase-of-austin-real-estate-for-top-leaders-housing-was-the-right-decision-1.647219


Newly Declassified Video Shows U.S. Killing of 10 Civilians in Drone Strike

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/19/us/politics/afghanistan-drone-strike-video.html

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines
