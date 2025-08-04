Goldilocks Enslavement: Why They Keep You Just Healthy Enough to Work, But Sick Enough to Obey





Watch The End of Slavery Summit for free at https://BrightU.com





#CoryEndurlat #EndOfSlavery #BreakingMyths #Docuseries #Government #Freedom #Awakening #Consciousness #NaturalLaw #TechnologicalLiberation #SelfCustody