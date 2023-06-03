BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Loving Kindness Meditation Transforms Your Life, by Brian Ruhe in 2012
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
125 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 06/03/2023

This is a flashback video to 2012 when I just started making regular videos each week. I taught this mainstream Theravada Buddhist meditation practice called metta or loving-kindness, in about 2,000 classes from 1996 - 2016. This talk is followed by a guided meditation video, which you can play again and again to meditate to.

Join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://vk.com/brianruhe

https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

Keywords
meditationbuddhismbrian ruheguided meditationloving kindnessmetta
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy