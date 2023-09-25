© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Central Bank Digital Currencies | "Citibank Announces That It Is Able to Convert Customers Deposits Into Digital Blockchain-Based Tokens. JP Morgan Exploring Private Blockchain Based Deposit Tokens. Banks Able to Determine How Cash Can Be Used."
Watch the Full Length Original Podcast HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tCxpEP8WIw