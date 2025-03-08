2025-3-8 how much does it cost to give birth in the hospital

Isn't this ridiculous? What else happens in the hospital? they take your newly born, and immediately after birth vaccinate them without your knowledge destroying the most innocent and precious thing to you without you even knowing about it. The moment you sign in, you sign away your power, and you give them the authority to do these things to you. All the huge and ever growing list of "disease" stems from viles of vxx's filled with death! No to death! No to the hospital! No to team satan! Yes to God! Yes to being separate! Yes to keeping His commandments! Yes to fearing Him and hiding your children from pharoah! just like they who hid moses and defied the pharoah were spared of God, because they feared Him and acted righteously! Do you understand?

So take some initiative, and you will have to be parents, not big kids rearing up little rebellious kids. You will have rear them up to serve and fear the Lord..........you will have to teach them the difference between religion/christianity and actually living in spirit and truth separate unto the Father. You can't just give them over to team satan, handing them over to molech, sending them off to public indoctrination camps. If you have them, you will have to rear them up, which means you will need to get your life into a place where you are able to do that, before! you just give in to your temporal pleasures and have sex. God is entrusting you with this great responsibility, so don't act like a child about it. If your going to do it, then you need to first have your heart set on Him! and be un-moved in this regard! How else will you be able to rear up children and give them any answers? telling them all the why's? You won't, because your still a lost child yourself, another brick in the wall for team satan's kingdom, another worker bee, another entertained slave going no where.





No marriage license, no birth certificate, no marriage to the STATE, no marriage to team satan, no hospital, no vxx's..........................but everything set apart, just like your life should be unto the Father. Do you know how to write things on paper? make your own contracts? write your own vows? do the things that you need to do? and do them before God separately? then do! and be! And you don't need their permission or their acceptance to be....just be, and God give you favor for actually choosing Him!

Water birth...a large tub...enough hot water heaters to keep it hot over the course of 12-24 hours birth. Maybe you will want a handmaid? maybe not. Either way, no birth certificate. Learn how to validate his/her birth on your own. You will need a bulb thing to extract anything in the new born's air passage. You will need a circumcision tool. You will need patience, and sleep, and to be a kind and caring and compassionate husband while your wife takes her time and goes through the process. The water helps do everything slowly and the way God intended birth to be like. Don't worry about the baby being under the water, just bring him up when he is born, he will be fine. Make sure he is breathing, otherwise your little bulb thing to clear the airways. And remember, your wife needs to pass the placenta also, so just think of it as her second birth. If she doesn't do that, because you are too focused on the child, then she will be endangered. So, let her have 5-10 minutes of rest and to enjoy the new one. But then take him/her and wipe her off, and wrap her in blanket, and set yourself back to your wife......push, push, push that placenta out! Ok. That is very important, and often a huge step that is overlooked, because everyone is focused on the birth part. Once she has, let her clean up, make her some food, and let her sleep while you watch over the baby. Do not let a sleepy mother try to immediately breast feed, the baby will be fine for awhile; one thing at a time. If the mother cannot pass the placenta, then you need to take her to the hospital to have it removed. If you run into any problems that you can't do it safely, then you will need to switch over to the hospital. But, also understand, that they will vxxinate your child just after birth, and they aren't even going to tell you about it, and so you totally risk your child being destroyed. Yes, I know in these times, it is a tough decision. Let the Lord guide you to do what is best; praise Yahuah!