CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—New Year’s Thoughts on Election 2025!

January 2, 2025: This week, I give a short talk on the lay of the land politically: what we’re up against as 2025 comes through the door. I talk about why it’s important not to just sit back as Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives form a majority government (as they appear likely to do), but to offer voters a real opportunity in as many districts as possible to vote for a candidate and a party that are 100% pro-life, 100% pro-traditional family values and 100% committed to defending freedom: freedom of speech, freedom of conscience and freedom from skyrocketing debt and taxes.





I also call on good members of the public to step forward as CHP candidates. One or two CHP Members of Parliament could make a huge difference in Ottawa . . . but to get there, we need as many candidates as possible challenging the status quo.





