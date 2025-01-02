BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—New Year’s Thoughts on Election 2025!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
49 views • 6 months ago

January 2, 2025: This week, I give a short talk on the lay of the land politically: what we’re up against as 2025 comes through the door. I talk about why it’s important not to just sit back as Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives form a majority government (as they appear likely to do), but to offer voters a real opportunity in as many districts as possible to vote for a candidate and a party that are 100% pro-life, 100% pro-traditional family values and 100% committed to defending freedom: freedom of speech, freedom of conscience and freedom from skyrocketing debt and taxes.


I also call on good members of the public to step forward as CHP candidates. One or two CHP Members of Parliament could make a huge difference in Ottawa . . . but to get there, we need as many candidates as possible challenging the status quo.


To join CHP, visit: https://www.chp.ca and hit the “Join” button.

To contact George Zekveld at our National Office and ask for a Candidate Application Package, email: [email protected]


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomelectionfamilylife2025trudeauchp canadarod taylorpartynew yearjagmeet singhchrystia freelandchpcanadachp talkschristian heritagepoilievrenonconfidencenon-confidence
