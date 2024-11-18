Stop F*#cking with the Economy!

Sunday Morning Live 17 November 2024





In this episode, I delve into the connections between authority, societal norms, and personal accountability, using insights from my book "The Present." We discuss a scene where honesty affects a totalitarian power figure, illustrating how vulnerability can inspire compassion. I share my experiences with authority, critique modern governance and financial instability, and advocate for decentralized systems like Bitcoin.





Through personal anecdotes, I explore the impact of economic fluctuations on family planning and relationships, emphasizing the importance of negotiation skills. I conclude by urging listeners to maintain personal integrity and question societal norms, fostering a community that values truth and critical thinking.





