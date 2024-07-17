The Failed Assassination Attempt on President Trump

America lives to fight another day

GREG REESE

JUL 16, 2024

According to a CNN report, Thomas Crooks purchased a five-foot ladder on his way to the rally and was able to somehow carry this ladder along with his rifle to a building with a direct line of sight to Trump’s podium. A building that was occupied by heavily armed police.

With rifle in hand, Crooks used this ladder to climb the building and was spotted on the rooftop 30 minutes before he opened fire. He was photographed by police and reported twenty-five minutes before the shooting. He was even confronted while on the roof before the shooting.

Bystanders began pointing out Crooks to police a full two minutes before he opened fire. The defensive sniper detail was looking directly at him a full forty seconds before he opened fire, and allowed him to fire of a few shots before taking him out.

The first shot fired grazed Trump’s right ear as he turned his head towards the shooter. Had he not turned his

