Natural Effective VACCIN Damage Treatments By The People of The Qur'an
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
334 views • 4 months ago

I made some more like these go check out my health solutions Playlist 

Get food graded Magnesium if you want to add also magnesium. The one in the video is to apply on the skin. Black activated charcoal(you can make this yourself, chose coconut shells and activate it naturally with lemon juice), , A mix of baking soda and a good salt as a detox bath or take  orally a small amount, honey, black seed oil , (hydrogenperoxide couple of drops in a glass of water),beabread(filled with nicotine and vitamines),beepollen,propolis is also good, red rice yeast to dissolve nanotech (monocalin k ) ,licorice root extract and cinnamon extract to clear of fiber clots , pure honey to boost all organs

All Diseases can be cured by reciting holy scriptures and intention towards your creator in asking what you want. be patience he sees and hears you.  he is the one that cures. 



Keywords
medicinehealth solutionsvaccin curehealth treatments
