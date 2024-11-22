An Inside Look at the World of Orbs, with April, Penny and Stone - Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2

Stone Hobbit's Presentation on Orbs

• Stone Hobbit shares her presentation, including a video of an orb pulsating and moving around her room.

• She describes the process of capturing orbs on camera and the different forms they take, including solid matter and mechanical orbs.

• Stone discusses the communication aspect of orbs and their ability to mimic their surroundings.

• She shares her experiences with orbs appearing in different settings and their potential for interaction and communication.





Discussion on the Nature of Orbs

• The participants discuss the various forms and colors of orbs, including their potential origins and meanings.

• April mentions the importance of measuring frequency and the potential for orbs to shape-shift and color.

• Stone emphasizes the importance of acknowledging the existence of orbs and the potential for communication and interaction.

• The participants share their experiences with orbs appearing in different settings and the importance of continued research and investigation.





Penny Koons’ Orb Photos

• Penny Koons shares her orb photos, including those of her granddaughter, her first orb photo, and orbs appearing in various settings.

• She discusses the importance of capturing orb photos and the variety of forms and colors they take.

• Penny shares her experiences with orbs appearing in her home and the potential for communication and interaction.

• She emphasizes the importance of continuing to photograph orbs and learning more about their significance.





Final Discussion and Closing Remarks

• The participants discuss the potential for orbs to communicate and the importance of continued research and investigation.

• They share their experiences with orbs appearing in different settings and the potential for communication and interaction.

• The participants express their excitement about the ongoing research and the potential for new discoveries.

• Brian thanks the participants for their insights and contributions to the meeting, and the session concludes.





