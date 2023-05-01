© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2fo0zv8040
Xi Jinping made a deal with the Biden administration to release all American hostages and CIA assets in China in exchange for Miles Guo's life-long imprisonment. The whole world is watching whether the US will sell its judicial system and national interests for political gain.
习近平与拜登政府做交易，要释放美国在中共国的人质和中情局卧底，来让郭文贵在美国被永久监禁。全世界都在看着美国是否会出卖司法公正及国家利益来做政治交换。
@DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp