Jesse Watters | President Trump flips the fake news hoaxes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jesse Watters - Trump's flipping the hoaxes the left's smeared him with and branding them with it. While Trump's running on stopping the "Biden bloodbath", the media is fantasizing he'll create an imaginary one.
The left's disassociating themselves from reality, because they want to avoid accountability and brainwash their voters.