Tariq Al-Batran is Free

Tariq Al-Batran, who was sentenced to life in the prison of the Zionist occupation, is now free after 20 years. He is from the village of Idna, north of Hebron, and will be deported to Egypt. Interview with the sister and the brother of the freed prisoner.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 30/01/2025
