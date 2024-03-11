Dr. David Martin Exposes The Origins Of The WHO And The Dangers Of The New Pandemic Treaty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Real Truth Real News
https://rumble.com/v4ij1mi-dr-david-martin-who-pandemic-treaty.html
11.03.2024
Right now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is in the process of finalizing a new global treaty, which would give it great authority to dictate America’s policies during a pandemic. And so, while the WHO has been, up until now, an advisory body somewhere in Europe that U.S. officials in the CDC and the FDA can turn to for advice—they will instead become the ones to actually determine which policies we implement, like our vaccine policies, our lockdown policies, our school closure policies, the contact tracing of our citizens, and even the monitoring of our online speech if that speech goes against the official narrative.