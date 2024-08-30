© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE: the Final Quest Trilogy-the Call Chapter 2(b) Second Witness (Jonah)
1 Peter 4:17 KJV
[17] For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God: and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God?
#Prophecy #Visions #dreams #Jonah #Judgement