Romanian Presidential Candidate Călin Georgescu Detained, According to His Press Office

A video of the arrest of Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu has been published.

Welcome to EuroFascism...

According to reports, Romanian election front runner Georgescu will be released, but under heavy judicial control.

Some of the restrictions imposed on him prevent him from appearing on "mass media" and creating social media accounts.

Very interesting "coincidence"

Just before the verdict against Milorad Dodik was announced, the German dude larping as the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, met with NATO forces commander in BiH, Brigadier General Matthew Valas.

Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu has been detained, as reported by his press team. The incident occurred when his vehicle was reportedly stopped on the road. Following the stop, Georgescu was taken in for questioning at the General Prosecutor's Office.

Georgescu was planning to officially announce his candidacy today for the presidential elections scheduled for May.

Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu has been detained as a suspect in a case involving allegations of threatening the constitutional order, establishing a fascist organization, and falsifying campaign financing sources.

This info was reported by the Romanian outlet News, citing unnamed sources.

It looks like the Euro-fascists have simply decided not to allow the frontrunner to run after already annulling his first victory.

BREAKING: Milorad Dodik Found Guilty, Sentenced to One Year in Prison!

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has delivered a first-instance verdict against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik for "disregarding the decisions" of High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt.

Dodik has been found guilty and sentenced to one year in prison, with an additional six-year ban from politics!

"The Trial of the Century": Milorad Dodik's Case Could Trigger the Collapse of Bosnia and Herzegovina

On Wed, a verdict will be announced in Sarajevo in the case against the President of Republika Srpska. Bosnian prosecution is seeking a five-year prison sentence and a ten-year ban on political activity.

Dodik was charged in 2023 for ignoring decisions made by the High Representative for Bosnia & Herzegovina.

However, in recent years, this position has been held by Christian Schmidt, an illegitimate German representative whose appointment was not approved by the UN Security Council and was vetoed by Russia and China. Schmidt’s legislative initiatives, whom Dodik has often referred to as a "German tourist," were openly anti-Serb in nature.

On February 26, the Bosnian court will deliver its first-instance verdict against the President.

The situation in Republika Srpska is becoming increasingly tense, & here’s why:

▪️ A conviction for Dodik would effectively mean that the laws of the Fed. of Bosnia & Herzegovina take precedence over those of Republika Srpska.

This would strip the Serb entity of its constitutional powers and autonomous status.

▪️ A dangerous precedent is being set: any decision made by the Nat'l Assembly of Republika Srpska could now be challenged in the courts of Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Essentially, this represents an attempt to place the governmental institutions of Republika Srpska under legal control, despite their adherence to the entity’s Constitution.

📌 Similar situation has been unfolding in N Kosovo & Metohija in recent years, where the Serbian population has been gradually stripped of its institutions & rights through what is being called a "silent occupation."

🔻 The situation in Republika Srpska is deteriorating. After an emergency leadership meeting, Milorad Dodik announced that he is prepared to take "radical measures" to preserve & defend the interests of the Serb people.

One such measure could be declaring the independence of Republika Srpska & its secession from Bosnia & Herzegovina, citing violations of the Dayton Agreement by Bosnian Muslims, which had guaranteed the republic’s autonomy.

Adding: Dodik's Statement After Sentencing: No Need for Worry

"I've been sentenced to their so-called prison for a year. They claim I'm guilty, but the people here will show you why I'm innocent. So, there's no need to worry. I've dealt with tougher challenges before, and we'll get through this too. What matters most is that you're here, standing by my side," said Dodik at a rally in Banja Luka following the verdict.

➡️The Gov't of the Republika Srpska: "We vehemently reject" the verdict & call on all patriotic forces to unite in solidarity.

President of Serbia is heading to Banja Luka after an emergency meeting of the Nat'l Security Council.

💬 Milorad Dodik in Banja Luka: "As of today, Bosnia & Herzegovina no longer exists!"

